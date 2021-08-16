11,863 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 11,863 doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,836 represent the first dose, and 4,027 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

As of 27 December 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, as many as 9,600,500 doses were used for 5,133,302 people, of whom 5,000,806 received the full scheme, CNCAV specifies.

In the last 24 hours there have been 8 adverse reactions registered, one local type and 7 general types, Agerpres informs.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,922 adverse reactions recorded for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,806 local types and 15,116 general types