The 120 Romanian soldiers from the helicopter detachment "Carpathian Pumas" participating in the peacekeeping mission in Mali received medals from the United Nations on Tuesday (UN) during a ceremony held at the Camp Castor Military Base in Gao.

The participants in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) received the distinctions from Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Mahamat Saleh Annadif, in the presence of a delegation of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), led by the Commander of the Joint Forces, Major General Dorin Ionita.According to the MApN , "the Romanian troops meet all the eligibility conditions as members of the MINUSMA mission and have been rewarded with the UN medal for their professionalism and devotion proved in carrying out missions under the aegis of the UN in the almost five months since they arrived in the Mali theater of operations."The "Carpathian Pumas" helicopter detachment has been participating, starting with October 2019, in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Republic of Mali. There it carries out medical evacuation missions, air patrol, search-rescue, research and reconnaissance missions, troop transport, VIP transport and transport of materials to provide logistical support.There are 120 Romanian soldiers at the Camp Castor Gao military base. The UN mission in Mali is one of assistance to the Government of this country, amidst the instability generated by intertribal disputes and the presence of terrorist groups.