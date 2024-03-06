Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

12,086 natural and legal persons, registered in January 2024

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons increased in January 2024 by 2.07%, compared to the similar period of 2022, up to 12,086, of which 74.7%, respectively 9,035, are limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

The most registrations were registered in the city of Bucharest, respectively 2,630 (plus 12.83%, compared to January 2023) and in the counties of Cluj - 715 (plus 17.41%), Ilfov - 682 (plus 13.1%), Timis - 509 (minus 7.79%) and Iasi - 465 (minus 9.71%).

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded last year in the counties of Covasna - 54 (down 25% compared to January 2023), Tulcea - 78 (plus 9.86%), Ialomita - 83 (minus 1, 19%) and Caras-Severin - 86 (minus 3.37%).

According to ONRC, the businesses in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (2,300; minus 1.84%, compared to the first month of 2023), transport and storage (1,468; plus 3.09%) and construction (1,372; plus 29.43%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.