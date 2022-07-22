13th edition of 'ARC' camps program, launched in Sangeorz-Bai, on July 26

The Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP), in partnership with the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Chances, as well as the Ministry of Sport, will officially launch the 13th edition of the "ARC" camps program, at the "Iustin Sohorca" Cultural Center in Sangeorz-Bai, on Tuesday, July 26, according to a press release sent by DRP to AGERPRES on Friday.

Over 1,200 students and young people from historical communities, as well as from the diaspora, will spend unforgettable moments with the help of teachers and volunteers that support the consolidation of Romanian identity by deepening Romanian language knowledge, the quoted source shows.

This program is aimed at students and Romanian youths from all over the world and is organized in the Oglinzi Leisure Center, in the county of Neamt, during the period of July 18 - August 22 and in Sangeorz-Bai, county of Bistrita-Nasaud, during the period of July 18 - August 15, in consecutive seven-day series.

For 5 weeks, Romanian students and youths from Ukraine, Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, France, Greece, Italy, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Czech Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, USA and Northern Ireland will take part in workshops in Romanian and will deepen their knowledge about Romanian culture, history, geography and civilization. Moreover, trips to cultural and tourist sites in the area were prepared.AGERPRES