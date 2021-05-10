15 containers loaded with waste brought from Germany, halted in Constanta Port

Another 15 containers loaded with waste from Germany have been halted in the Black Sea's largest Romanian port, Constanta, the Coast Guard informed on Monday."Continuing the investigations in the case of 07.05.2021, the border guards from the Coast Guard, in cooperation with workers from the Constanta Environmental Guard, of the Constanta South Border Customs Office and together with a representative of the FRONTEX Agency, have carried out the physical control over another 15 containers located in the Port of Constanta Sud Agigea, loaded with waste from Germany," a release from the Coast Guard sent to AGERPRES reads.
According to the source, following the investigations in the case of 7 May, another 15 containers arrived from Germany were identified on Monday, for the same company from southeastern Prahova county that carries out import activities in Romania.
Following the verifications, it was established that the data declared and contained in the documents submitted to the customs authority did not correspond, the goods consisting of waste, mixture of metal and paper, textiles, rubber, wood, batteries and pieces of asbestos, in an amount of approximately 300 tons, which cannot be put into free circulation on the Romanian territory.
Hence, in this case, too, the measure was taken not to allow the import on the Romanian territory by the commissioners of the Constanta Environmental Guard.
In this case, the border police officers continue the investigations, under the coordination of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal invested in the case, in terms of committing crimes of using non-real documents and non-compliance with the waste regime, and the goods will be returned to the sender.