15 foreign nationals trying to enter Hungary illegally, found by Romanian Border Police in Arad County

Romanian Border Police found 15 foreign nationals trying to cross illegally into Hungary, at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint.

According to a release sent on Tuesday by the Romanian Border Police, the attempts to fraudulently cross the border took place in the last two days.

"On 25.04.2022, at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint, a Turkish citizen, driving a car truck registered in Romania, was transporting, according to the documents, textiles for a company in Germany. Following the detailed inspection of the means of transport, nine foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment," the release said.

Following the checks, the border police found that these nine people were citizens of Syria and Turkey.

Another attempt to cross the border at Nadlac II was recorded on Sunday, when six people walking were observed 10 meters from the border.

"Because they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the headquarters of the sector for verification. Following the investigation, it was established that they are citizens of Cameroon, Nigeria and Congo, asylum seekers in our country," the release said.

In both cases, the border police carry out investigations to establish the entire criminal activity, and the necessary legal measures will be enforced.

AGERPRES.