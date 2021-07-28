 
     
159 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 26,700 tests performed in 24 hours

A number of 159 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 26,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Wednesday, 1,082,710 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,444 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,654,544 RT-PCR tests and 1,795,468 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 13,034 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,758 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,276 on request) and 13,674 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 34 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.

