17 Afghans and Syrians, hidden in two trucks, at border with Hungary

Arad border police from Nadlac I and Nadlac II Checkpoints caught 17 migrants from Afghanistan and Syria, who tried to cross the border illegally to Hungary, hiding in two trucks.

Six migrants were found in the Nadlac I Border Checkpoint, in a truck driven by a Romanian that was transporting beer to Hungary.

"The people were taken to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the verifications, the border police established that they are citizens of Afghanistan, aged between 16 and 25, asylum seekers in Romania," Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.In Nadlac II Checkpoint, the border police found 11 migrants that were hidden in a truck driven by a Bulgarian,.Following verifications, the authorities established that the migrants are from Syria and are between 16 and 39 years old.In both cases, the border police are conducting investigations, agerpres report.