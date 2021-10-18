1,764 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of which 41 children, no more ICU beds available

As many as 19,745 people with SARS-CoV-2 have been admitted in hospital units, 491 of them being children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to the quoted source, there are 1,764 people admitted in the ICU, of which 41 are children.

Nationwide, 138,567 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are isolating at home and 17,757 are in institutionalized isolation.

Furthermore, 57,451 people are quarantining at home, and 169 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, at the national level, on Monday, there is no free intensive care bed for patients suffering from COVID-19, with only beds reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 being free.

On Monday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,624 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients countrywide. In Bucharest, 336 beds are approved by the Public Health Directorate.

Also, at the national level, there is an operational reserve of 187 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the GCS said. These beds are dynamically activated where the number of ICU patients is beyond the capacity of the main wards.

"1,764 ICU beds are occupied across the country. At the national level, at this time, there are no free ICU beds other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-COV-2," the GCS reported.