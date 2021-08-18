18:08 13,961 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 13,961 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,808 represent the first dose, and 4,153 the second dose, according to a briefing released on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,627,879 doses administered to 5,152,195 people, of whom 5,022,962 received the full scheme.

There have been 9 adverse reactions, seven of the general type and two of the local type, recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,934 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,808 local type and 15,126 general type., Agerpres informs.