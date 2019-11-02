2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: Violent langiage, Mr. Iohannis, is attribute of weak people

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila told "candidate Iohannis" on Friday, from Timisoara, that violent language is "the attribute of weak people", who have no arguments, after being received in the morning at the entrance to the Administrative Palace by a group of about 20 protesters who booed her.

"When I entered the County Council I saw Iohannis' followers, the pro-Iohannis who shouted very loudly 'the thieves'. I wanted to tell them 'go to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], as he has houses, or go to Barna [Save Romania Union leader], as he has issues with the European funds'. I, Viorica Dancila, have no business with the state, I have no skeleton in the closet. Then they called out 'liar'. I wanted to send them there again, because for all the lies they have told, I have told and I will only tell the truth. I saw some desperate people, who were hurling insults," said Viorica Dancila on Friday evening, at the meeting with the PSD members from Timis County.The PSD presidential candidate added that the manifestations of the group of protesters made her understand that this is what Klaus Iohannis wanted during his five years in office, "to incite to this violent attitude, to violent language"."But I tell him from here, violent language, Mr. Iohannis, is the attribute of weak people, who have no arguments and does not do you credit," dismissed Prime minister Vioica Dancila affirmed.