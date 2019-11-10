2019PresidentialElection/MEP Iuliu Winkler: 'Voted with respect, hope, the future on my mind, because we need a European country'

MEP Iuliu Winkler (the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, EPP) said Sunday, upon exiting the polling station he is assigned to, that he cast his ballot with respect, hope and the future of the young generation on his mind.

The European lawmaker said that the state must respect its citizens, that the society must grow more confident and divisions should end, and that the reasons determining the youth to stay in the country should prevail over those causing them to leave abroad.

"Respect, that's what I thought of, because we need the state to respect the citizen, we need respect between communities, between Hungarians, Romanians, Germans, between all of us who live as citizens of Romania. Confidence, because it's confidence that's missing from today's society which is fragmented, divided and deeply antagonized. We need cohesion and this comes from confidence. And finally, I voted with the young people and the future of this country on my mind, because the youth are the future and because we must build a country as they wish it to be, a country where nature is protected, where people have reasons to stay rather than leave and where they are able to build a safe future for themselves, in other words we need a European country," said Winkler.

AGERPRES