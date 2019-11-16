2019PresidentialElection/ Teodor Melescanu throws his support behind Viorica Dancila

Teodor Melescanu, freshly elected acting Chairman of the National Force Party (PFN), said on Saturday that he will support Social Democrat presidential candidate Viorica Dancila in the second round of the presidential election.

"We had several discussions. I have never hidden the fact that I supported Mrs. Dancila in the first round and I will support her in the second round too; from what I saw, the great majority of my colleagues will also follow the same idea," Melescanu said at the Palace of Parliament after the sitting of the PFN National Council that confirmed him as acting Chairman of the party.

Asked if he intends to ally with the PSD in order to keep his position as Senate Speaker, Melescanu replied that the PFN is a center party, open to all political formations.

"As I told you, we are a center party, we are open to all parties, at this time we don't have decided on any option, but we will obviously have to think about what we will do later and we will do this together with the colleagues in the party leadership," said the PFN head.

