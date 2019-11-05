2019PresidentialElection/ USR-PLUS Barna says Romanians finally have a shot at 2nd-round election without PSD

Candidate on behalf of the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS in the presidential elections Dan Barna stated on Tuesday in Constanta that Romanians have a real shot at having a second round of election without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a chance which would increase once the voter turnout is higher.

"We finally have a shot at a second round without the PSD, a second round where we can discus about Romania's future, about how we can make a modern Romania, a digitalised Romania, about how we can make a Romania with motorways, with clean hospitals. (...) Yesterday, it was a great result, there was a censure motion and we managed the investiture of a new Government and we got rid of the Dancila Government. But getting rid of the PSD, getting rid of Liviu Dragnea's spirit will be made on Sunday in the voting, because Liviu Dragnea's spirit is on the ballot paper, it's called Viorica Dancila. This is why my message is a very clear one: go out and vote! The more we turnout to vote, the more real is the chance to have a second round without the PSD, a second round in which Romania starts to recover," Barna said during a visit in the center of Constanta municipality where he talked with the citizens.When asked by the press about his chances of entering the second round of the presidential elections, Dan Barna said: "Maximum chances."According to him, it's time that the PSD, a party which almost removed Romania from Europe, be sanctioned through vote.The USR-PLUS candidate running for president also toured on Tuesday the Constanta Naval Shipyard.