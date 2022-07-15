2022 International Mathematical Olympiad/Romania's team ranks first in Europe, 5th in the world

Romania's mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

"The best performance in the last 25 years! Romania's mathematics group claimed the first place in Europe and the 5th place in the world," Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu wrote on Friday, on his Facebook page.He congratulated the six Romanian students (three 10th grade students and three 11th grade students), as well as the teachers and the coordinator of the Romanian Mathematics Group, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Catalin Gherghe.This year, the International Mathematical Olympiad was held in Oslo and there were 105 participating countries."Romania's team ranked ahead of all other European countries. Globally, Romania ranked 5th place. The first places were occupied by China and Korea, followed by the USA and Vietnam. Romania won two gold and four silver medals,", said the Minister of Education.