 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

2022 International Mathematical Olympiad/Romania's team ranks first in Europe, 5th in the world

EduPedu
lot olimpic matematica

Romania's mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

"The best performance in the last 25 years! Romania's mathematics group claimed the first place in Europe and the 5th place in the world," Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu wrote on Friday, on his Facebook page.

He congratulated the six Romanian students (three 10th grade students and three 11th grade students), as well as the teachers and the coordinator of the Romanian Mathematics Group, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Catalin Gherghe.

This year, the International Mathematical Olympiad was held in Oslo and there were 105 participating countries.

"Romania's team ranked ahead of all other European countries. Globally, Romania ranked 5th place. The first places were occupied by China and Korea, followed by the USA and Vietnam. Romania won two gold and four silver medals,", said the Minister of Education.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.