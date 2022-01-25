2022 priorities in Suceava Archdiocese: Hermitage to be built where Elder Cleopa hid in mountains

A priority of the Suceava and Rădăuți Archdiocese for this year is to start building a skete at Vadu Negrilesei, in Stânișoara Mountains, where Elder Cleopa Ilie withdrew for some years, away from the communist regime.

As the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church is considering canonization of the elder in 2025, the Eparchy intends to have him as protector of the new skete.

There were also other projects discussed on Saturday, in the Working Meeting of the Eparchial Assembly of the Suceava and Rădăuți Archdiocese.

A scholarship project will be started and a digital platform for Religion teaching will be created, according to basilica.ro.

All the parishes, monasteries and sketes in the archdiocese shall have printed presentation materials and websites and will organize theme camps with Bible workshops and catechism sessions

On a social-philanthropic level, the archdiocese shall develop a network of home care services in every city of the Suceava county. A church NGO is to be established with the goals of furthering social inclusion and equal opportunities and combating domestic violence.

Another priority for this year is starting consolidation works for “St John the New” Monastery in Suceava and continuing works at “Bishop Dositei” Eparchial Centre and at the administrative building of “Metropolitan Dosoftei” Orthodox Theological Seminary in Suceava.

Last, but not least, a new reliquary shall be made for St John the New’s holy relics. The item shall be made at the Workshops of the Romanian Patriarchate in preparation for the 500th anniversary of the consecration of “St John the New” Monastery (November 6, 1522).