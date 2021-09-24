20% increase in demand for all inclusive hotels on Romanian seaside in 2021 (tour-operator)

Romanians are choosing more and more from the over 30 all inclusive hotels on the littoral of the Black Sea, for this segment being a 20% increase of demand this year, as opposed to 2019, according to the data published on Friday by a tour-operator.

According to the consultants of "Paradis Vacante de Vis", the 2021 season was comparable with the one two years ago, which was, in its turn, the best seaside season, from the viewpoint of number of tourists, as well as revenue.

In this context, registered sales by a tour-operator have gone up by 53% in comparison with the data from 2020, the total number of tourists that reached the seaside through the agency in southeastern Constanta being over 150,000.Furthermore, an important evolution was noticed for all inclusive services, 20% more than 2019. Currently, on the seaside, there are over 30 hotels with these types of services, which total more than 10,000 rooms."In 2021 seasonality was similar to normal years. Though there were fewer tourists in June, because of the unfavorable weather, there were more tourists in September, certain hotels being open until the 20th of September. Tourists are more and more pleased by the services offered by hotels and their boarding structures on the Romanian seaside (...) 99% of hotels offer quality services, relative to the level of classification, a part of them being modernized or even new," the specialists highlight."Paradis Vacante de vis" - tour-operator was founded 21 years ago, currently being an important player on the Black Sea coast.A