21 sections of national roads in six counties, closed due to inclement weather

Several sections of national roads in Bacau, Constanta, Braila, Galati, Tulcea and Vaslui counties are closed to traffic on Monday morning, due to inclement weather.

The INFOTRAFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, at 7:00 a.m., 21 sections of national roads were closed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

At the same time, the ports of Midia and Mangalia remain closed.

As for the roads in Tulcea county, they will remain closed to vehicle traffic until the snow clearing vehicles manage to make them passable, the Delta Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) announced on Monday morning, mentioning that there are still cars in the county stuck in the snow, and 53 towns have no electricity.

The decision regarding the closure of the county roads to public traffic was taken by the County Committee for Emergency Situations, and it will be suspended when the snow clearing vehicles succeed in unblocking them.

Around 7:00 a.m., in the county, seven cars were blocked, and 11 people requested the help of the fire department.

"Of the seven blocked cars, three are in the Luncavita - Vacareni area and one in the Babadag area. There are nine people in these cars. In the area of the Iazurile town, there is intervention to unlock three cars in which there are two people, in the other there is no information that there are people stuck in the third car," mentioned ISU Delta.