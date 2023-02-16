22-tonne shipment of paper and cardboard waste from Bulgaria turned away at Romanian border

Border authorities at the Giurgiu crossing point denied entry into Romania for a shipment of over 20 tonnes of paper and cardboard waste coming from Bulgaria for a Romanian trading company because it did not meet the cross-border transport requirements.

Border police at the Giurgiu border crossing point stopped a truck driven by a 37-year-old Romanian citizen, loaded with paper and cardboard waste from Bulgaria and which was intended for a Romanian trading company. As suspicions arose about the legality of the transport, the Giurgiu border police requested the authorized support of the commissioners of the National Environmental Guard - Giurgiu County Commissariat. Checks determined that the cargo of 22,620 kilograms of paper and cardboard waste does not meet the requirements for entering the country, which is why the competent authorities turned the truck away to the sender. AGERPRES