23 Bangladeshi nationals found hidden in truck at western border

Politia de Frontiera
migranti tir

A truck driver is under investigation for migrant smuggling after he was caught on Thursday trying to take 23 Bangladeshi migrants out of the country and hiding them in his vehicle.

The truck was checked at the western Turnu Border Crossing Point and the driver said he was carrying pallets on the Romania-Italy route.

"During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 25 and 50, having legally entered Romania on the basis of personal documents," Arad Border Police informed.

The driver is under investigation for migrant smuggling and the foreign nationals hidden in the truck for attempt to fraudulently cross the state border.AGERPRES

