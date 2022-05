As many as 2,627 students and pre-schoolers, refugees from Ukraine, have submitted requests to enroll in Romanian schools and kindergartens, 2,554 of these were already distributed, the Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday.

According to him, of the 2,627 children who submitted a request, 994 are preschoolers and 1,663 are pupils.Until Friday, 2,554 were already distributed / enrolled, 950 preschoolers and 1,564 pupils.AGERPRES