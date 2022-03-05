 
     
28,235 Ukrainians enter Romania in last 24 hrs, down 1.1 pct from previous day

Over 85,000 people, of which 28,235 Ukrainian citizens - down 1.1% from the previous day - entered Romania through the border points in the last 24 hours, a release by the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

On Friday, within 24 hours, at national level, on the border with Ukraine, 9,455 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down by 4.8 pct), and 16,922 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (2 pct increase) on the border with the Republic of Moldova.

On the way out of Romania, 106,330 people carried out formal paperwork, of which 22,813 were Ukrainian citizens (3.6 pct increase).

Since the onset of this crisis, until March 4, at 00:00, at national level, 195,848 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 132,500 left it.

