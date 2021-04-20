2,931 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 35,700 tests done in last 24 hours

A number of 2,931 of new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of over 35,700 tests done, informed, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior, the quoted source specifies.

Until Tuesday, on Romania's territory, there were 1,034,003 cases confirmed with people with the novel coronavirus, and 950,242 of patients were declared healed.

Until this time, at a national level, there were 7,154,381 RT-PCR tests done and 796,282 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 23 hours there were 23,388 RT-PCR tests (13,178 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,210 upon request) and 12,358 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 618 were reconfirmed positive.