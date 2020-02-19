3-month ROBOR index continues to go down down, reaching 3.04 per cent per year on Wednesday

The ROBOR index dropped down to 3.04 per cent per year on Wednesday, from 3.09 per cent per year on Tuesday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in lei with floating interest decreased to 3.16 per cent per year, from 3.19 per cent per year on February 18, and ROBOR at 12 months decreased by two percentage points, to 3.23 per cent per year.The benchmark index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by GEO No.19/2019, for the third quarter of 2019, is 2.36 per cent per year, which is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of the interbank transactions of the second quarter of the year.