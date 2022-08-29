31 persons from India, Bangladesh, found in truck at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point

On Monday, the Arad border police discovered 31 people from India and Bangladesh who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in a truck loaded with metal parts.

The truck was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and was driven by a Romanian. The man was transporting goods on the Romania-France route.

"Based on the risk profile, a thorough control of the means of transport was carried out, as a result of which the border police discovered, in the cargo compartment, hidden among the transported goods, 31 foreign citizens. The persons in question were taken to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigations. During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of India and Bangladesh, aged between 19 and 64 years old," informed the Arad Border Police, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, all clandestine travelers are asylum seekers in Romania and intended to illegally enter a Western European state.