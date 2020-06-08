316 Romanian citizens are brought back to country, with support from Foreign Affairs Ministry

As many as 316 Romanian citizens were repatriated from Germany and Spain, following the steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian nationals abroad who were affected by the measures restricting the air transport adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday announced the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Thus, the MAE informs that, on 7 June, the return to the country of 136 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany and 180 Romanian citizens from the Kingdom of Spain was facilitated, as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.Among the Romanian citizens who returned to the country are persons who were unable to extend their stay on the territory of those states for various reasons, a MAE release said.The repatriation was provided with three special air flights operated by Tarom, on the routes Bucharest-Frankfurt-Munich-Bucharest, Bucharest-Madrid-Bucharest and Bucharest-Barcelona-Bucharest.The efforts of the Romanian authorities also allowed the return to the country of 11 foreign citizens, residing in Romania, the source added.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses this opportunity to emphasize the importance of carefully checking, prior to any movement, the information posted on the MAE website on travel advice and alerts, as well as information of interest published on the websites of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.