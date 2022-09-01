 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

32.2 percent of COVID cases in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta last week

20minutos.es
Centaurus covid coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of August 22 - 28, 32.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 49.2% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 51.5% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP points out that 34.4% of the total deaths were recorded in Mures, Iasi, Bucharest, Teleorman and Vaslui, told Agerpres.

76.3% of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to INSP, 86.4% of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% of deaths - in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.