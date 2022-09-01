32.2 percent of COVID cases in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta last week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of August 22 - 28, 32.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 49.2% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 51.5% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP points out that 34.4% of the total deaths were recorded in Mures, Iasi, Bucharest, Teleorman and Vaslui, told Agerpres.

76.3% of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to INSP, 86.4% of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% of deaths - in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.