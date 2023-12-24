3.4-magnitude earthquake in Buzau County, Sunday afternoon

A new, 3.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred on Sunday afternoon, at 17:28, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau county, according to information published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development for (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kilometres (km) near the following towns: 48 km west of Focsani, 51 km north of Buzau, 70 km south-east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 77 km east of Brasov, 82 km north-east of Ploiesti, Agerpres informs.

On Sunday morning there were three more earthquakes in the Vrancea seismic zone, one with a magnitude of 2.7 at 02:14, another of 2.8 at 05:36 and a third of 4.2 at 08:06.

Since the beginning of December, 17 earthquakes have been recorded in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 4.8 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter, occurred on 14 February in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.