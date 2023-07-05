36.9 pct of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties, June 26 - July 2

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported that, in the week of June 26 - July 2, 36.9% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties.

During the reporting period, 510 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 7 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.8% of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 55.5% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

According to the INSP, 85.7% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the start of the pandemic to date, 86.6% of all deaths have been in people over 60 and 54.7% in men.

Of those who died, 93.8% had at least one associated comorbidity.