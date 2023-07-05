 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

36.9 pct of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties, June 26 - July 2

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images
oboseala covid

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported that, in the week of June 26 - July 2, 36.9% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties.

During the reporting period, 510 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 7 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.8% of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 55.5% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

According to the INSP, 85.7% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the start of the pandemic to date, 86.6% of all deaths have been in people over 60 and 54.7% in men.

Of those who died, 93.8% had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.