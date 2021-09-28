42,812 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 42,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 19,700 represent the first dose and 2,725 - the second dose, and 20,387 the third dose according to a report issued on Tuesday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,114,580 doses have been administered to 5,502,542 people, of whom 5,353,033 have received the full scheme.

The third dose is being administered as of Tuesday, September 28, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours there have been 13 adverse reactions recorded, one local type and 12 general types.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 17,178 adverse reactions recorded for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,824 local types and 15,354 general types.