433 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in ICU, including seven children

As many as 2,467 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 59 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to GCS, 433 patients are admitted to intensive care units, of which seven are children. Of the patients admitted to the ICU, 39 have a certificate attesting to the anti-COVID vaccination.According to the existing data in the application of the alerte.ms, at national level there are 1,332 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 316 in Bucharest.On Romania's territory, 8,210 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 2,653 in institutional isolation. Also, 101,559 people are in home quarantine and 55 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 792 calls have been recorded to the single emergency number 112.