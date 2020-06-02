 
     
4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Covasna County Tuesday afternoon

cutremur

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Covasna County on Tuesday afternoon at 14:12hrs local time, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

It occurred 117 kilometres deep.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 62 km east of Brasov, 95 km north of Ploiesti, 97 km southwest of Bacau, 134 km west of Galati, 136 km northwest of Braila, 150 km north of Bucharest, 156 km northeast of Pitesti, 173 km east of Sibiu, 181 km southwest of Iasi, 214 km north of Ruse.

The most significant earthquake this year was recorded in Vrancea County on January 31, 121 kilometres deep, a 5.2-magnitude quake. It was also felt in Bucharest.

