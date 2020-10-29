'5 Minutes' directed by Dan Chisu to be officially launched on Nov 20

"5 Minutes" feature film, directed by Dan Chisu, will have its official release on November 20, informs a press release of the production team sent to AGERPRES.

"In the current context, which is extremely difficult for the creative industries but also for the public, the film is scheduled to go into distribution on November 20, with its premieres in cinema halls around the country to be scheduled and announced according to the legislative developments regarding the COVID-pandemic and the restrictions it generates," it is shown in the press release.

"The story of the official launch in Romania of this film basically overlaps with the history of the extraordinary times we all live in. Scheduled for the spring of this year, on March 27, it was postponed due to the pandemic. Although the general situation did not develop as we all hoped, we still cannot put our lives entirely "on hold," and we still have to move forward as a society, filmmakers or film lovers alike, we need to adjust. And we do, we adjust, we reinvent ourselves and we will no longer wait not even ... 5 minutes. The film has to reach the public and it will be distributed to the cinema halls across the country on November 20. In the case of the localities that are currently functioning under a red scenario we will just postpone the premiere until the cinema halls are able to welcome the public safely again," said Anamaria Antoci, producer at Domestic Film.

Dan Chisu's 7th feature film, "5 Minutes," is inspired by real events. A controversial film about a couple of two women is running in a cinema in Bucharest. Shortly after the film began, a group of spectators stood up and protested against the LGBT community, with members present in the cinema hall. The press accused the Gendarmerie of not intervening to end the conflict in which a young man was injured and taken to hospital. The film focuses on the story of the man who led the team of gendarmes, projected in a game of mirrors provoked by the investigation of a television journalist, known for her breaking news reports, says the presentation of the film.

"I'm the director of the film. I think the director shouldn't to be partisan, he should just present the story. There are subjects I can't judge because I put myself in the position where I just want to present and that's why the film has a lot of television structure... I didn't look for spectacular images, I let the words and deeds tell the story of this man (gendarme Nicu Holban). In fact, the film proposes a debate about the relativity of truth. The truth is relative because, if you consider the views of all the characters in the film, at some point, you will find a common denominator," said Dan Chisu, the director and screenwriter of the film.

The cast of the film includes Mihai Calin, Diana Cavallioti, Emanuel Parvu, Ana Radu, Elvira Deatcu, Adrian Titieni, Gabi Huian, Aida Economu.

The film had its international premiere in October 2019, in the official competition of the 35th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival. During the year, the film was nominated and invited to several festivals and special screenings - Transilvania International Film Festival - TIFF, Anonimul, Romanian Film Days in Chisinau, Romanian Film Evenings in Iasi, White Night of Romanian Film, Cinema under Moonlight.

"5 Minute" is a Domestic Film production, co-produced with DaKINO Production, made with the support of the National Centre of Cinematography, Creative Europe - Media Program of the European Union, Heineken Romania, in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society.

AGERPRES National News Agency is the media partner of the event.