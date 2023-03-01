50 projects selected for funding through Programme for consolidation of buildings with high seismic risk

The first 50 projects submitted within the National Programme for the consolidation of buildings with high seismic risk have been selected for financing, Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Atilla announced on Wednesday.

Thus, 19 educational institutions, 13 social-cultural edifices, 11 residential blocks, 4 administrative buildings and 3 health units were included in the list of those which can receive funding once the local authorities submit the necessary additional documents, told Agerpres.

The buildings are from Bucharest, Arges, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui and Vrancea, and the total amount requested for their consolidation is 738 million lei.

The Ministry of Development runs the National Programme for the consolidation of buildings with high seismic risk, which, for 2023, has an allocated budget of 200 million lei in budget credits and 500 million lei in commitment credits, and the financing is 100pct. The tenants of the consolidated buildings and the local authorities don't have to return the money, the relevant Ministry brings to mind.