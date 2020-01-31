5.2 M earthquake Friday morning in Vrancea region, highest magnitude in past year

An earthquake measuring 5.2 degrees on the Richter scale occurred on Friday morning, at 3:26, in the seismic region of eastern Vrancea, the County of Vrancea, at 121 km in depth, according to data released by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

It is the most significant tremor in the past year. The last important in magnitude in the recent past occurred in October 2018, in the eastern County of Buzau, measuring 5.8 degrees on the Richter scale.The earthquake was felt in Bucharest.

AGERPRES