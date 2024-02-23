67 people rescued off the mountain in the last 24 hrs

Mountain rescuers brought 67 people to safety in the last 24 hours; of these, 30 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service to be taken to the hospital, and two were airlifted by helicopter, the Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont Romania announced on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the Salvamont National Dispatch Center responded to 68 callouts, the institution's Facebook page shows.

Most calls for help were for Salvamont Brasov City - 17, Salvamont Predeal and Salvamont Lupeni - 8 calls each.

Also, 53 calls were received requesting advice and information about various hikble mountain trails and ski areas.