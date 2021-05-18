681 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, in over 32,100 tests, in last 24 hours

A number of 681 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 32,100 tests having been performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, the cited source states.

As of Tuesday, 1,072,972 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 1,027,412 patients were declared cured.

To date, 7,671,661 RT-PCR tests and 1,050,078 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 20,634 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,119 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,515 on request) and 11,517 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 235 people retested positive.