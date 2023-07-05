74 crimes and 30 fraudulent persons, detected at Giurgiu Border Checkpoint

A number of 74 crimes committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, who violated the Romanian legislation at the border, were detected by the Giurgiu border police in June, with 30 people from Palestine, Syria and Turkey having been detected while trying to fraudulently cross the state border through Giurgiu (Romania) - Ruse (Bulgaria) Border Checkpoint.

"In June 2023, the border police officers of the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint found and sanctioned several deeds of a contravention and criminal nature in the area of competence. Thus, during the mentioned period, the border police detected 74 crimes committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, who violated the Romanian legislation. From the total number of crimes, most were registered in the following areas: violation of intellectual property rights, smuggling and customs fraud - 58 cases, in the road traffic regime - five cases, forgery and use of forgery - four cases, but also attempt to cross the border illegally. In all cases, criminal files were drawn up", reads a press release issued on Wednesday by Giurgiu Border Police.

At the same time, during the mentioned period, 30 contravention sanctions were applied to the regime of road traffic and illegal traffic of goods, their total value being 31,885 lei.

With regard to the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing point and the "green border" - in June, the border police detained, with a view to confiscation, goods worth approximately 17.25 million lei, respectively over nine million cigarettes (450,150 packs of cigarettes), 94 kilograms of tobacco and approximately 27 thousand goods likely to be counterfeited.

Also, during the analyzed period, the border police officers with Giurgiu Border Police detected, following the specific surveillance and control actions carried out in the area of competence, 30 people from Palestine, Syria and Turkey who tried to fraudulently cross the state border.

In all cases, based on the protocol concluded between the border authorities between the two states, the foreign citizens were taken over by the Bulgarian Border Police in order to continue the investigations.

In the future, the border police officers will undertake, individually or together with the other competent institutions, firm measures in all areas of competence, in order to detect and sanction people involved in illegal activities, as well as to maintain a climate of order and public safety. AGERPRES