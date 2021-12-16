8 injured, hundreds evacuated, dozens of vehicles destroyed after block catches fire

Approximately 250 people, including more than 70 children, were evacuated by firefighters, and eight adults and minors - transported to the hospital, after a block of flats in southeastern Constanta caught fire on Wednesday to Thursday night, the fire spreading after it engulfed several cars in the building's underground parking lot.

According to the representatives of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Dobrogea, the eight people taken by ambulance to the County Emergency Clinical Hospital suffered smoke poisoning and burns.

More than 200 intervention forces were mobilized on the spot, including crews from ISU Ialomita and ISU Calarasi, and the Red Intervention Plan was activated for a period of almost three hours.

"At 00.58 we were asked to intervene in Constanta in a fire at 2 cars parked in the basement of a block of flats on str. Prelungirea Nicolae Grindeanu, no 6. At the scene 11 ASAS, 11 SMURD, 2 rescue service vehicles for personal transport and multiple victims, 9 SAJ ambulances were mobilized. At 01.52 hrs the Red Plan was activated," informed ISU Dobrogea.

The head of ISU Dobrogea, col. Cristian Amarandei, declared that, around 04.00, the fire was located, actions being taken to extinguish it.

"We are conducting checks in every apartment separately to make sure there are no people inside," Amarandei said.

According to him, about 250 people were evacuated, including over 70 children, in most cases using high-altitude intervention vehicles.

36 vehicles were damaged, of which 25 were in the underground car parking and 11 on the outer sides of the block.