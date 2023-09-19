A bear cub that fell into a well has been rescued by firemen

A bear cub that fell, on Tuesday, into a well in the Prahova commune of Sotrile was rescued by the firemen after an intervention of about two hours, the area being secured during this period by the gendarmes.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova, a ladder was lowered into the well, and the firefighters tried for almost two hours to get the bear to use it to get out, the mission being successful in the end.

"The animal returned safely to the nearby wooded area. The area was also secured by the presence of the forces of the Prahova County Gendarmerie Inspectorate (IJJ), so that its mission was carried out safely," the quoted source added.