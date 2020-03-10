A number of 21 Romanians returning from Italy through Greece, placed in quarantine

A number of 21 Romanian citizens who entered Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint (with Bulgaria) on board of a bus coming from Italy through Greece have been placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days in the Giurgiu municipality area.

"A number of 21 Romanian citizens who returned to Romania on Tuesday through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint, on board of a bus coming from Italy through Greece have been placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days in the Giurgiu municipality area. They will be taken biological samples, which will be then sent to the National Institute for Infectious Diseases "Prof. Matei Bals," reads a press release of the Giurgiu County Prefect Aneta Matei on Tuesday.The bus was also carrying parcels, which required a "decontamination of the bus and the trailer, and also the sealing and storage on an isolated platform within the same quarantine area," while the entire area is now under the surveillance of the Giurgiu County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.