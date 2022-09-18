About 241,000 persons enter Romania on Saturday, of whom 11,173 Ukrainians

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that on Saturday, September 17, a number of 241,400 persons entered Romania through all border crossing points nationwide, out of whom 11,173 Ukrainian citizens, increasing 4.3 percent from the previous day.

According to an IGPF press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, approximately 241,400 persons performed the border control formalities both on the way in and on the way out of the country, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 60,200 means of transport, told Agerpres.

On the way into Romania, there were 112,406 people, of whom 11,173 were Ukrainian citizens (up by 4.3 percent compared to the previous day).

Thus starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), until Saturday, at midnight, 2,339,683 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.