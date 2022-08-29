About 45,000 portions of fish borscht offered at Lipovan borscht festival

About 45,000 portions of fish borscht were offered, at the end of last week, by the Town Hall of Jurilovca Commune in Tulcea County during the Lipovan borscht festival, the biggest public event in the county, mayor Eugen Ion told AGERPRES.

He thanked the tourists who waited in line to receive a portion of fish borscht and noted that this year the waste collected after the guests was less than in previous years.

"We thank all the visitors for being patient and waiting in line for a fish borscht. We also thank them for the fact that they were more careful with the environment, and we collected less waste after them," said mayor Eugen Ion, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, at the 10th edition of the Lipovan borscht festival, around 45,000 portions of fish borscht were offered free of charge, the Delta-specific dish being prepared by 30 fishermen in 60 cauldrons.

Initially, the organisers of the event had announced that they would offer 40,000 portions of fish borscht for free.

Next to the stand of the Town Hall of Jurilovca Commune, in the port on the shore of Lake Razelm, about 60 economic agents had stands, 40 of them selling gastronomic dishes.