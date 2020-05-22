ACAROM named association of public utility

Romania's Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM) was named association of public utility under a decision adopted at the government's Thursday meeting.

"The government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, adopted the Decision on the recognition of ACAROM's public utility. In line with its powers, the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment coordinates the Interministerial Committee on Competitiveness, as well as the monitoring and evaluation of the National Competitiveness Strategy. In its capacity as competent managing authority, the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment looked at the Association's request and proposed to the Romanian government, through this draft, the recognition of the Association as a public utility entity," the Ministry of Economy said in a release.

According to the cited source, through the activities carried out since its establishment, ACAROM has proved to be an active institutional partner for the Ministry of Industries, currently the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, contributing significantly to Romania's reindustrialization strategies in the automotive sector, to the implementation of regulations and law on the manufacturing of components, to attracting foreign investments (in cooperation with Invest Romania, formerly ARIS), as well as to the organization of conferences, workshops, joint programs aimed at developing the national automotive industry.

The Ministry of Economy and ACAROM jointly organize the participation of automotive companies in international trade fairs. ACAROM and Romanian automotive companies are a constant presence at world-renowned fairs such as Automechanika Frankfurt, Equip Auto Paris or INTEC/Z Messe Leipzig. At the same time, ACAROM is the official partner of the representative national events in the automotive field: Bucharest Motor Show & Accessories, Automotive Expo B&B Meetings, DEMO METAL and DEMO PLAST, which are all true opportunities to promote the potential of the Romanian automotive industry.

Romania's Association of Automobile Manufacturers - ACAROM was founded by 32 automotive companies and its mission is to contribute to strengthening and helping the sustainable development of Romanian car manufacturers, manufacturers/suppliers of car components and materials, suppliers of car-related services, as well as of the related business structures.