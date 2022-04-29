 
     
Accessing websites of Government, Ministry of Defence and other institutions, affected by cyber attacks

Shutterstock
atac cibernetic

Accessing the websites gov.ro, mapn.ro, politiadefrontiera.ro, cfrcalatori.ro and the website of a financial institution was affected by a series of cyber attacks of DDOS type (distributed denial of service) on Friday morning, according to the Romanian Government, Agerpres reports.

IT specialists at the level of government structures collaborate with experts from specialized institutions to restore access and identify causes.

The access to the site www.gov.ro has been restored, according to the quoted source.

