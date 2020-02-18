ACEA: Sales of Dacia cars down 31.4pct in January

Sales of Dacia cars went down 31.4 per cent in January, in Europe (EU plus the UK and EFTA countries), with the manufacturer's market share losing 2.7 per cent from 3.6 per cent in the same period last year, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

There were 30,475 registrations of Dacia cars made in Europe, less than in January 2018, when there were made 44,393 registrations.French groups Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen reported drops in sales of 16.4 and 14 per cent, respectively, while the German group Volkswagen and Ford recorded a loss of 0.1 and 18.6 per cent, respectively. Daimler deliveries dropped 10.1 per cent last month.Last year, registrations of Dacia cars in Europe saw a two-figure advance (10.1 per cent), up to 581,543 units.Dacia company was taken over by Renault in 1999. Relaunched in 2004 with the Logan model, Dacia became a significant player on the European car market.