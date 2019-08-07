Acting anti-graft head Nistor refutes closing solution of Certej cyanide mining project

The Acting National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) head Calin Nistor decided to refute the closing solution issued by the DNA Alba Iulia Territorial Service in the criminal file regarding the Certej cyanide mining project.

"On 6 August, upon examining ex officio the legality and soundness of the closing ordinance issued by the Alba Iulia DNA Territorial Service, the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA (Calin Nistor - ed. n.) decided to refute the closing solution as illegal and ungrounded, to resume and reopen the criminal prosecution," the DNA informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the DNA, the procedure demands that the solution of reopening the criminal prosecution be analysed by a court of law, therefore, on 6 August, the justice with the Hunedoara Tribunal preliminary chamber was informed upon.

"The nolle prosequi was ordered on 20 June for the crimes of abuse of office with ill-gotten gains for oneself or for another, negligence in service and forgery and use of forgery in official documents," the DNA says.

The file was built following a notification lodged by an association that made it public and it is about an allegedly illegal retrocession of a forest land, the DNA adds.

Over 2,000 people have sent the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Acting head Calin Nistor a letter, asking him to take over from DNA Alba the file regarding the cyanide mining project of Certej, the Mining Watch Romania organisation informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.