Acting Health Minister: Green certificate mandate must be essentially aimed at facilitating free movement of persons

Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila declared on Wednesday that the select parliamentary committees will have to find solutions for the mandatory Covid green certificate for public and private employees to attain its main purpose as intended by the EU, specifically to facilitate the free movement of persons and also fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the government meeting Cseke was asked if he agrees with the proposal of the Save Romania Union for the green certificate to be made mandatory for all public and private employees.

"In this regard I think we need to very much rely on specialist opinions. I don't think that political comments and statements are of any help. This legislative project I am largely the initiator of was drafted and was already out at the Health Ministry, it wasn't promoted by the previous leadership of the Ministry, therefore claims that the promotion of the bill was thwarted are somewhat wrong, I think. Anyway, the Chamber of Deputies select committees will have to find formulas for the green certificate to achieve its purpose we all want, (...) namely to facilitate the free movement of persons, as intended at European level, and on the other hand, of course, facilitate the fight against the pandemic. And professional solutions must be found here," Cseke Attila told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

He also said that in his capacity as a lawmaker he will amend this bill and will present on Thursday details related to this intention.

"There will be a lot of amendments, I've already seen some of them. I am also preparing amendments, in my capacity of MEP. I think tomorrow you will have details about the amendments I am preparing together with several colleagues," Cseke Attila said.