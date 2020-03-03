Acting PM Orban tells police officers to do their job lawfully

Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urged the employees of the Interior Ministry (MAI) to perform their duties in accordance with the law, saying that the MAI departments are vital to securing public peace, to the life and safety of the citizens, and also to guaranteeing the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms.

"I just want to urge you to do perform your duties according to the law, the fundamental interest of Romania and, normally, according to what the Romanians expect from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, from all the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which are vital to securing public peace, the life and safety of the citizens, the personal assets of each citizen and to a democratic social life, which will guarantee the exercise of the fundamental rights and freedoms of each citizen. Good luck with your work!," Orban told a 2009 activity review meeting of MAI on Tuesday.Also attending the 2009 activity review meeting of MAI and the unveiling of the ministry's 2020 objectives was president Klaus Iohannis.