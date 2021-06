The senators and the deputies rejected on Tuesday, in a joint session, the activity reports for the last three years of the Ombudsman.

Thus, activity report of the Ombudsman for the year 2018 was rejected with 245 votes "for" and one against, the report for the year 2019 with 187 votes "for" and 23 votes against and the one for the year 2020 - with 242 votes "for" and 35 against.

PSD MP Gabriel Zetea announced that the social-democrats will notify the Constitutional Court.